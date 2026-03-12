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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Undir Ísnum
5.8
Undir Ísnum
, 2026
Undir Ísnum
Iceland / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
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5.8
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Synopsis
A group of con artists infiltrate a secret operation to recover a valuable diamond hidden in an abandoned Soviet mine in Antarctica, only to discover the mission is far more dangerous than they anticipated.
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Cast
Ívar Páll Arnarsson
Robbi
Lindi Banushi
Mikki
Egill Airi Daníelsson
Emil
Ísak Örn Friðriksson
Davíð
Stefán Logi Hermansson
Óskar
Vivian Ólafsdóttir
X
Maron Birnir Reynisson
Aron
Kristján Saenz
Tommi
Theodór Gísli Sigurgeirsson
Leó
Helgi Trausti Stefánsson
Alex
Tryggvi Þór Torfason
Danni
Þór Tulinius
Óðinn
Director
Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Writer
Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Composer
Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iceland
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 March 2026
Release date
12 March 2026
Iceland
12 year age limit
Worldwide Gross
$63,806
Production
Fenrir Films, Mamba, Tónhylur
Also known as
Undir Ísnum
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 16 March 2026
Showtimes
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