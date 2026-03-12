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Poster of Undir Ísnum
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Undir Ísnum
5.8

Undir Ísnum

, 2026
Undir Ísnum
Iceland / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
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Poster of Undir Ísnum
5.8
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Synopsis

A group of con artists infiltrate a secret operation to recover a valuable diamond hidden in an abandoned Soviet mine in Antarctica, only to discover the mission is far more dangerous than they anticipated.

Cast

Ívar Páll Arnarsson
Robbi
Lindi Banushi
Mikki
Egill Airi Daníelsson
Emil
Ísak Örn Friðriksson
Davíð
Stefán Logi Hermansson
Óskar
Vivian Ólafsdóttir
X
Maron Birnir Reynisson
Aron
Kristján Saenz
Tommi
Theodór Gísli Sigurgeirsson
Leó
Helgi Trausti Stefánsson
Alex
Tryggvi Þór Torfason
Danni
Þór Tulinius
Óðinn
Director Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Writer Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Composer Kristján Sturla Bjarnason
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 March 2026
Release date
12 March 2026 Iceland 12 year age limit
Worldwide Gross $63,806
Production Fenrir Films, Mamba, Tónhylur
Also known as
Undir Ísnum

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 16 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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