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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Something Real
7.3
Something Real
, 2026
Midagi tõelist
Estonia, Lithuania / Drama, Thriller
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7.3
Synopsis
In his search for human connection, Leo attempts to meet up with a woman he found on a dating site but instead falls into a severe blackmailing trap set up by Karl, who has a criminal past.
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Cast
Emma Margarete Aben
Jaanika Arum
Sofia Gonchev
Juss Haasma
Kity Liis Kallas
Ester Kuntu
Director
Evar Anvelt
Writer
Martin Algus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia / Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Apollo Film Productions, Nafta Films
Also known as
Midagi tõelist, Something Real
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
15
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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