Mari-Liis Lill
Mari-Liis Lill
Date of Birth
23 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Mushrooming
(2012)
6.7
186 Kilometers
(2007)
6.1
Kratt
(2020)
6.1
Kratt
Kratt
Comedy, Fantasy
2020, Estonia
6.8
Mushrooming
Seenelkäik
Adventure, Comedy, Thriller
2012, Estonia
6.7
186 Kilometers
Jan Uuspõld läheb Tartusse
Comedy, Drama
2007, Estonia
