Mari-Liis Lill

Date of Birth
23 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kratt 6.1
Kratt Kratt
Comedy, Fantasy 2020, Estonia
Mushrooming 6.8
Mushrooming Seenelkäik
Adventure, Comedy, Thriller 2012, Estonia
186 Kilometers 6.7
186 Kilometers Jan Uuspõld läheb Tartusse
Comedy, Drama 2007, Estonia
