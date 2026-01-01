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Santo Subito
Santo Subito
Santo Subito
France, Poland, Italy / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Draws inspiration from the legacy of Pope John Paul II, particularly the passionate cries of “Santo Subito!” that echoed after his death in 2005, urging his immediate canonization.
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Cast
Mark Ruffalo
Charlotte Rampling
Anton Lesser
Eduardo Scarpetta
Adam Bessa
Andrzej Chyra
Director
Bertrand Bonello
Writer
Thomas Bidegain
,
Bertrand Bonello
Composer
Bertrand Bonello
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Poland / Italy
Production
Indiana Production, Madants, Mandarin & Compagnie
Also known as
Santo Subito
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