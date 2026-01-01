Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Santo Subito

Santo Subito

Santo Subito
France, Poland, Italy / Drama, Thriller / 18+

Synopsis

Draws inspiration from the legacy of Pope John Paul II, particularly the passionate cries of “Santo Subito!” that echoed after his death in 2005, urging his immediate canonization.

Cast

Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Eduardo Scarpetta
Eduardo Scarpetta
Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Director Bertrand Bonello
Writer Thomas Bidegain, Bertrand Bonello
Composer Bertrand Bonello
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Poland / Italy
Production Indiana Production, Madants, Mandarin & Compagnie
Also known as
Santo Subito

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more