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Eduardo Scarpetta
Eduardo Scarpetta Eduardo Scarpetta
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Scarpetta

Eduardo Scarpetta

Eduardo Scarpetta

Date of Birth
14 April 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

My Brilliant Friend 8.4
My Brilliant Friend (2018)
La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët (2023)
The King of Laughter 7.2
The King of Laughter (2021)

Filmography

The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama 2026, USA
La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Mafia Mamma 6
Mafia Mamma Mafia Mamma
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Ignorant Angels 7.1
The Ignorant Angels
Drama, Romantic 2022, Italy
The King of Laughter 7.2
The King of Laughter Qui rido io
Biography, Drama 2021, Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
My Brilliant Friend 8.4
My Brilliant Friend
Drama 2018, Italy
Capri-Revolution 5.7
Capri-Revolution Capri-Revolution
Drama, History 2018, Italy / France
Pericle 5.7
Pericle Pericle il nero
Drama, Crime 2016, Italy
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