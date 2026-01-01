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Eduardo Scarpetta
Eduardo Scarpetta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Scarpetta
Eduardo Scarpetta
Eduardo Scarpetta
Date of Birth
14 April 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
My Brilliant Friend
(2018)
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
(2023)
7.2
The King of Laughter
(2021)
Filmography
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama
2026, USA
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
6
Mafia Mamma
Mafia Mamma
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Ignorant Angels
Drama, Romantic
2022, Italy
7.2
The King of Laughter
Qui rido io
Biography, Drama
2021, Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
8.4
My Brilliant Friend
Drama
2018, Italy
5.7
Capri-Revolution
Capri-Revolution
Drama, History
2018, Italy / France
5.7
Pericle
Pericle il nero
Drama, Crime
2016, Italy
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