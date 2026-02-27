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Poster of In the Blink of an Eye
6.6
Kinoafisha Films In the Blink of an Eye
6.6

In the Blink of an Eye

, 2026
In the Blink of an Eye
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi
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Poster of In the Blink of an Eye
6.6
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Synopsis

Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life.

Cast

Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs
Tanaya Beatty
Skywalker Hughes
Rhona Rees
Director Andrew Stanton
Writer Colby Day
Composer Thomas Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 27 February 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Production Searchlight Pictures, Mighty Engine
Also known as
In the Blink of an Eye, Destins croisés, Egy szempillantás alatt, Em Um Piscar De Olhos, En un abrir y cerrar de ojos, En un instante, In un batter d'occhio, W oka mgnieniu, В мгновение ока

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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