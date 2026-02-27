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6.6
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In the Blink of an Eye
6.6
In the Blink of an Eye
, 2026
In the Blink of an Eye
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi
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6.6
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Synopsis
Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life.
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Cast
Kate McKinnon
Rashida Jones
Daveed Diggs
Tanaya Beatty
Skywalker Hughes
Rhona Rees
Director
Andrew Stanton
Writer
Colby Day
Composer
Thomas Newman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
27 February 2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Production
Searchlight Pictures, Mighty Engine
Also known as
In the Blink of an Eye, Destins croisés, Egy szempillantás alatt, Em Um Piscar De Olhos, En un abrir y cerrar de ojos, En un instante, In un batter d'occhio, W oka mgnieniu, В мгновение ока
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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