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Poster of The Lost Valentine
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Lost Valentine
7.5

The Lost Valentine

, 2011
The Lost Valentine
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Lost Valentine
7.5

Synopsis

A young and cynical female journalist learns love may transcend trials and time as she discovers a story that will change her life forever. When war separates lovers on their wedding anniversary Feb. 14, 1944 at LA Union Train Station, Navy pilot Neil Thomas makes a promise he isn't sure he can keep - to return to the train station safe by their next anniversary. For sixty years Caroline Thomas keeps her promise by waiting at the train station until her missing in action husband can finally keep his with the "lost valentine." The message and meaning shows romance and love can be real; worth fighting, and maybe even dying for.

Cast

Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Susan Allison
Betty White
Betty White
Caroline Thomas
Sean Faris
Sean Faris
Lucas Thomas
Billy Magnussen
Billy Magnussen
Neil Thomas
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy
Young Caroline
Nadia Dajani
Julie Oliver
Will Chase
Will Chase
Andrew Hawthorne
Mike Pniewski
Craig Warren
Helmar Augustus Cooper
Joseph Williams
Ron Clinton Smith
Western Union Delivery Man
Tom Nowicki
Nita Hardy
Director Darnell Martin
Writer James Michael Pratt, Maryann Ridini Spencer, Barton Taney
Composer Mark Adler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2011
Production Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Ridini Entertainment
Also known as
The Lost Valentine, Amor Desaparecido, Dragostea pierduta, El San Valentín perdido, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine (#60.2), Különleges Valentin nap, L'amour à la une, L'ultimo San Valentino, Zdruzena v ljubezni, Χαμένη αγάπη, Изгубеният Свети Валентин, Потерянный Валентин

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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