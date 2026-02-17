A young and cynical female journalist learns love may transcend trials and time as she discovers a story that will change her life forever. When war separates lovers on their wedding anniversary Feb. 14, 1944 at LA Union Train Station, Navy pilot Neil Thomas makes a promise he isn't sure he can keep - to return to the train station safe by their next anniversary. For sixty years Caroline Thomas keeps her promise by waiting at the train station until her missing in action husband can finally keep his with the "lost valentine." The message and meaning shows romance and love can be real; worth fighting, and maybe even dying for.
ProductionHallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Ridini Entertainment
Also known as
The Lost Valentine, Amor Desaparecido, Dragostea pierduta, El San Valentín perdido, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine (#60.2), Különleges Valentin nap, L'amour à la une, L'ultimo San Valentino, Zdruzena v ljubezni, Χαμένη αγάπη, Изгубеният Свети Валентин, Потерянный Валентин
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026
Quotes
Young CarolineNow you have my heart. Keep it next to yours and bring it back to me. I will always love you - Caroline.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.