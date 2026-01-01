Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nadia Dajani Nadia Dajani
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Dajani

Nadia Dajani

Nadia Dajani

Date of Birth
26 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Suits 8.1
Suits (2011)
The Big C 7.9
The Big C (2010)
New Amsterdam 7.9
New Amsterdam (2018)

Filmography

Bupkis 7.1
Bupkis
Comedy 2023, USA
On the Rocks 6.4
On the Rocks On the Rocks
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2020, USA
The Other Two 7.6
The Other Two
Comedy 2019, USA
New Amsterdam 7.9
New Amsterdam
Drama 2018, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Younger 7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce 7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more