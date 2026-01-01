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About
Filmography
Nadia Dajani
Nadia Dajani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Dajani
Nadia Dajani
Nadia Dajani
Date of Birth
26 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Suits
(2011)
7.9
The Big C
(2010)
7.9
New Amsterdam
(2018)
Filmography
7.1
Bupkis
Comedy
2023, USA
6.4
On the Rocks
On the Rocks
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2020, USA
7.6
The Other Two
Comedy
2019, USA
7.9
New Amsterdam
Drama
2018, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
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