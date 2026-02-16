How can an artist discover abstraction by the beginning of the 20th century and nobody is noticing? A woman, misjudged and concealed, rocks the art world with her mind-blowing oeuvre. Hilma af Klint was a pioneer creating her first abstract painting in 1906, four years before Vassily Kandinsky. But why was she ignored? Why are her paintings not available on the market? This first film on her is about her life and work, the role of women in art history and the discovery of an art scandal. Her quest for meaning in life and a boundless thinking led into a timeless, outstanding oeuvre.
ProductionAmbrosia Film, Filmbüro MV, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein
Also known as
Jenseits des Sichtbaren - Hilma af Klint, Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint, Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint, Bortom det synliga - Filmen om Hilma af Klint, Hilma af Klint - bortom det synliga, Hilma af Klint - Ilmeisen tuolla puolen, Hilma apeu keullinteu - milaeleul wihan geulim, Teiselpool nähtavat Hilma af Klint, Αόρατη Χίλμα, 見えるもの、その先に ヒルマ・アフ・クリントの世界
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 16 February 2026
Quotes
Hilma af KlintOnly to one who is prepared to lose one's life in its known form, life will appear newly robed in infinitely greater beauty and perfection. But to achieve such a state, silence must be acquired in both thought and feeling.