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Poster of Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint
7.4

Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint

, 2019
Jenseits des Sichtbaren - Hilma af Klint
Germany, Sweden, Switzerland / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint
7.4
Tickets

Synopsis

How can an artist discover abstraction by the beginning of the 20th century and nobody is noticing? A woman, misjudged and concealed, rocks the art world with her mind-blowing oeuvre. Hilma af Klint was a pioneer creating her first abstract painting in 1906, four years before Vassily Kandinsky. But why was she ignored? Why are her paintings not available on the market? This first film on her is about her life and work, the role of women in art history and the discovery of an art scandal. Her quest for meaning in life and a boundless thinking led into a timeless, outstanding oeuvre.

Cast

Ernst Peter Fischer
Self - Science Historian
Julia Voss
Self - Art Critic
Anna Laestadius Larsson
Self - Author
Valeria Napoleone
Self - Art Collector
Josiah McElheny
Self - Artist
Iris Müller-Westermann
Self - Director - Moderna Museet Malmö
Ulla af Klint
Self - Nephew's Wife
Johan Af Klint
Self - Grandnephew
Eva-Lena Bengtsson
Self - Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts
Anna Maria Bernitz
Self - Art Historian
Monica von Rosen Nestler
Elisabet Ersmann
Director Halina Dyrschka
Composer Dasith Gamage, Damian Scholl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Sweden / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2019
Worldwide Gross $31,530
Production Ambrosia Film, Filmbüro MV, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein
Also known as
Jenseits des Sichtbaren - Hilma af Klint, Beyond the Visible - Hilma Af Klint, Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint, Bortom det synliga - Filmen om Hilma af Klint, Hilma af Klint - bortom det synliga, Hilma af Klint - Ilmeisen tuolla puolen, Hilma apeu keullinteu - milaeleul wihan geulim, Teiselpool nähtavat Hilma af Klint, Αόρατη Χίλμα, 見えるもの、その先に ヒルマ・アフ・クリントの世界

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 16 February 2026

Quotes

Hilma af Klint Only to one who is prepared to lose one's life in its known form, life will appear newly robed in infinitely greater beauty and perfection. But to achieve such a state, silence must be acquired in both thought and feeling.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D
19:30 from 600 ₽
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