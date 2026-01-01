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Kinoafisha Films Jason Statham Stole My Bike

Jason Statham Stole My Bike

, 2027
Jason Statham Stole My Bike
USA / Action, Comedy
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Synopsis

Plot TBA with Jason Statham in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham.

Cast

Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Alex Gasperetti
PE Teacher
Abdul Jalloh
young P.A
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham
Director David Leitch
Writer Scott Chernoff, Alison Flierl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 6 August 2027
Release date
6 August 2027 USA
Production 87North, Beryllium Entertainment, Black Bear
Also known as
Jason Statham Stole My Bike

Film rating

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