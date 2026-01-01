Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Jason Statham Stole My Bike
Jason Statham Stole My Bike
, 2027
Jason Statham Stole My Bike
USA / Action, Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Plot TBA with Jason Statham in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham.
Expand
Cast
Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Alex Gasperetti
PE Teacher
Abdul Jalloh
young P.A
Hannah Waddingham
Director
David Leitch
Writer
Scott Chernoff
,
Alison Flierl
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
6 August 2027
Release date
6 August 2027
USA
Production
87North, Beryllium Entertainment, Black Bear
Also known as
Jason Statham Stole My Bike
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree