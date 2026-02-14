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Poster of Seetha Payanam
6.0
Seetha Payanam - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Seetha Payanam
6.0

Seetha Payanam

, 2026
Seetha Payanam
India
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Seetha Payanam
6.0
Going 0
Not going 0
Seetha Payanam - Trailer
Seetha Payanam  Trailer

Synopsis

Chef Seetha survives an accident and seeks to thank her saviors. She falls for stranger Abhishek, who hides a secret. When truth surfaces, she must choose between love, honesty, and her future.

Cast

Prakash Raj
Anjaneyulu
Arjun Sarja
Giri
Jayaram
Jagapathi Babu
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Rajendra Prasad
Dhruva Sarja
Pawan
Kovai Sarala
Rajkumar
Aishwarya Arjun
Seetha
Siri Hanumanth
Niranjan Sudhindra
Abhi
Bitthiri Sathi
Director Arjun Sarja
Writer Arjun Sarja, Sai Madhav Burra
Composer Anup Rubens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 February 2026
Release date
14 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,575
Production Sree Ramm Films International
Also known as
Seetha Payanam

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Seetha Payanam - Trailer
Seetha Payanam Trailer
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