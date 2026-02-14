Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Seetha Payanam
6.0
Seetha Payanam
, 2026
Seetha Payanam
India
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.0
Going
0
Not going
0
Seetha Payanam
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Chef Seetha survives an accident and seeks to thank her saviors. She falls for stranger Abhishek, who hides a secret. When truth surfaces, she must choose between love, honesty, and her future.
Expand
Cast
Prakash Raj
Anjaneyulu
Arjun Sarja
Giri
Jayaram
Jagapathi Babu
Sathyaraj
Rajendra Prasad
Dhruva Sarja
Pawan
Kovai Sarala
Rajkumar
Aishwarya Arjun
Seetha
Siri Hanumanth
Niranjan Sudhindra
Abhi
Bitthiri Sathi
Director
Arjun Sarja
Writer
Arjun Sarja
,
Sai Madhav Burra
Composer
Anup Rubens
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 February 2026
Release date
14 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,575
Production
Sree Ramm Films International
Also known as
Seetha Payanam
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Seetha Payanam
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree