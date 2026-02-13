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Poster of Brunch for Beginners
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Brunch for Beginners
5.6

Brunch for Beginners

, 2026
Brunch for beginners
Bulgaria / Comedy
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Poster of Brunch for Beginners
5.6
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Synopsis

A series of absurd situations and culinary catastrophes alternate between sincere laughter and bitter tears. And the big question remains: is the pursuit of the perfect reputation worth it, or does the recipe for true happiness lie somewhere else?

Cast

Vladimir Ampov
Self - Grafa
Jaklin Docheva
Maya
Stoyan Doychev
Ohrana
Valentina Karoleva
Zhana
Orlin Pavlov
Krum
Stiliyan Stoyanov
Presiyan
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Rosena
Stefan Valdobrev
Dimitar
Director Yana Titova
Writer Yana Titova, Victoria Radoslavova
Composer Vladimir Ampov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026 Bulgaria C
Worldwide Gross $355,751
Production NO BLINK Pictures I
Also known as
Brunch for beginners, Брънч за начинаещи

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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