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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Brunch for Beginners
5.6
Brunch for Beginners
, 2026
Brunch for beginners
Bulgaria / Comedy
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Synopsis
A series of absurd situations and culinary catastrophes alternate between sincere laughter and bitter tears. And the big question remains: is the pursuit of the perfect reputation worth it, or does the recipe for true happiness lie somewhere else?
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Cast
Vladimir Ampov
Self - Grafa
Jaklin Docheva
Maya
Stoyan Doychev
Ohrana
Valentina Karoleva
Zhana
Orlin Pavlov
Krum
Stiliyan Stoyanov
Presiyan
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Rosena
Stefan Valdobrev
Dimitar
Director
Yana Titova
Writer
Yana Titova
,
Victoria Radoslavova
Composer
Vladimir Ampov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026
Bulgaria
C
Worldwide Gross
$355,751
Production
NO BLINK Pictures I
Also known as
Brunch for beginners, Брънч за начинаещи
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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