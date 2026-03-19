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Poster of The Tutor
4.7
The Tutor - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Tutor
4.7

The Tutor

, 2025
The Tutor
Thailand / Horror
Trailers
Going 26
Not going 3
Poster of The Tutor
4.7
Going 26
Not going 3
The Tutor - Dubbed trailer
The Tutor  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

When educational success depends on the supernatural, but the success comes at the cost of life, how will they find a way out? Will they survive or die?

Cast

Sornram Aneklap
Sornram Aneklap
Kokliang Parinya Angsanan
Kokliang Parinya Angsanan
Tiger Tanawat Hudchaleelaha
Tiger Tanawat Hudchaleelaha
Pai
Meen Nichakoon Khajornborirak
Meen Nichakoon Khajornborirak
Intouch Kooramasuwan
Intouch Kooramasuwan
Sueangsuda Lawanprasert
Sueangsuda Lawanprasert
Alexandra Arida Mate
Alexandra Arida Mate
Rhatha Phongam
Rhatha Phongam
Trinh Tu Trung
Trinh Tu Trung
Asian Cultural Teacher
Director Bhandit Thongdee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Russia Кинологистика
19 March 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
19 March 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Production Very Great Company
Also known as
The Tutor, 淒厲人師, 鬼导师, 凄厉人师

Film rating

4.7
Rate 15 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Updated 31 March 2026

Film Trailers

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The Tutor - Dubbed trailer
The Tutor Dubbed trailer
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