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4.7
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The Tutor
4.7
The Tutor
, 2025
The Tutor
Thailand / Horror
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26
Not going
3
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4.7
Going
26
Not going
3
The Tutor
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
When educational success depends on the supernatural, but the success comes at the cost of life, how will they find a way out? Will they survive or die?
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Cast
Sornram Aneklap
Kokliang Parinya Angsanan
Tiger Tanawat Hudchaleelaha
Pai
Meen Nichakoon Khajornborirak
Intouch Kooramasuwan
Sueangsuda Lawanprasert
Alexandra Arida Mate
Rhatha Phongam
Trinh Tu Trung
Asian Cultural Teacher
Director
Bhandit Thongdee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
19 March 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
19 March 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Production
Very Great Company
Also known as
The Tutor, 淒厲人師, 鬼导师, 凄厉人师
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
15
votes
3.8
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 March 2026
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The Tutor
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