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Anomie
8.5
Anomie
, 2026
Anomie-The Equation of Death
India / Action, Thriller
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Synopsis
Zaara, a relentless sister seeking answers in her brother's unresolved case, confronts a police officer after days of failed investigation. As faith in the system erodes, pursue the truth on parallel paths leading to a haunting revelation.
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Cast
Shebin Benson
Ziyan Philip
Drishya Raghunath
Bhavana
Rahman
Binu Pappu
Vishnu Agasthya
Arjun Lal
Jinse Baskar
Sameer
Arjun Radhakrishnan Ambat
SI Alex
Sreerang Shine
Baiju Gopinathan
Advocate Baiju
Director
Riyas Marath
Writer
Riyas Marath
Composer
Harshavardhan Rameshwar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026
India
U/A 13+
6 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$76,461
Production
APK Cinema, Bhavana Films, Blitzkrieg Films
Also known as
Anomie: The Equation of Death, Anomie
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Film rating
8.5
Rate
12
votes
7.9
IMDb
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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