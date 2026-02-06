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Poster of Anomie
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Anomie
8.5

Anomie

, 2026
Anomie-The Equation of Death
India / Action, Thriller
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Poster of Anomie
8.5
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Synopsis

Zaara, a relentless sister seeking answers in her brother's unresolved case, confronts a police officer after days of failed investigation. As faith in the system erodes, pursue the truth on parallel paths leading to a haunting revelation.

Cast

Shebin Benson
Ziyan Philip
Drishya Raghunath
Bhavana
Rahman
Binu Pappu
Vishnu Agasthya
Arjun Lal
Jinse Baskar
Sameer
Arjun Radhakrishnan Ambat
SI Alex
Sreerang Shine
Baiju Gopinathan
Advocate Baiju
Director Riyas Marath
Writer Riyas Marath
Composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 India U/A 13+
6 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $76,461
Production APK Cinema, Bhavana Films, Blitzkrieg Films
Also known as
Anomie: The Equation of Death, Anomie

Film rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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