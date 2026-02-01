Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Vadh 2
Vadh 2
Vadh 2
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A police officer's pursuit of truth in a shocking prison crime intertwines with the lives of a widowed prison guard and a soon to be released inmate, unravelling a web of morality and redemption.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 11 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Luv Films
Also known as
Vadh 2
Director
Jaspal Singh Sandhu
Cast
Yogita Bihani
Akshay Dogra
Neena Gupta
Nadeem Khan
Kumud Mishra
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree