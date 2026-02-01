Menu
Poster of Vadh 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vadh 2

Vadh 2

Vadh 2 18+
Synopsis

A police officer's pursuit of truth in a shocking prison crime intertwines with the lives of a widowed prison guard and a soon to be released inmate, unravelling a web of morality and redemption.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Luv Films
Also known as
Vadh 2
Director
Jaspal Singh Sandhu
Cast
Yogita Bihani
Akshay Dogra
Neena Gupta
Nadeem Khan
Kumud Mishra
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
