No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Días de agosto

Días de agosto

Días de agosto
Synopsis

A young couple's seaside summer getaway is thrown into turmoil by the sudden arrival of his father and her young partner, unleashing hidden desires and tensions that lead to life-altering choices.
Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production ISII Group
Also known as
Días de agosto
Director
Chema de la Peña
Cast
Roberto Álamo
Pilar Castro
Maggie Civantos
Isaac Dos Santos
Berta Galo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
