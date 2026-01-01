Menu
Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki

Synopsis

Days before his daughter's wedding, Kanhaiyalal loses everything to a bank scam and plans a desperate heist. As the ceremony nears, a relentless cop closes in-will the honest man turn thief unnoticed?
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget 10,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $11,436
Production Namanraj Productions, SVF Entertainment, Siddharth Randeria Productions
Director
Dharmessh Mehta
Cast
Siddharth Randeria
Vaishali Thakkar
Hitu Kanodia
Aneri Vajani
Shrey Maradiya
7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
