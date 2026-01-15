Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Projapati 2
Projapati 2
Projapati 2
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Joy lives in London with his daughter. He wants his parents to stay with them in London, but his father, who runs a hotel in Kolkata, refuses to go to London.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 31 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$4,047
Production
Bengal Talkies, Dev Entertainment Ventures
Also known as
Projapati 2
Director
Avijit Sen
Cast
Aparajita Adhya
Anirban Chakrabarti
Mithun Chakraborty
Dev
Anumegha Kahali
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree