Poster of Projapati 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Projapati 2

Projapati 2

Projapati 2 18+
Synopsis

Joy lives in London with his daughter. He wants his parents to stay with them in London, but his father, who runs a hotel in Kolkata, refuses to go to London.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $4,047
Production Bengal Talkies, Dev Entertainment Ventures
Also known as
Projapati 2
Director
Avijit Sen
Cast
Aparajita Adhya
Anirban Chakrabarti
Mithun Chakraborty
Dev
Anumegha Kahali
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
