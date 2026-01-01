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About
Filmography
Matthew Charlery-Smith
Matthew Charlery-Smith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Charlery-Smith
Matthew Charlery-Smith
Matthew Charlery-Smith
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Projapati 2
(2025)
5.6
Hungry
(2026)
4.8
23 000 Leben
(2026)
Filmography
5.6
Hungry
Hungry
Thriller
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
23 000 Leben
23 000 Leben
Drama
2026, Germany
Watch trailer
Back to the 90s
Back to the 90s
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Germany / South Africa
7.2
Projapati 2
Projapati 2
Drama
2025, India
Show more
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