Poster of D.I.S.C.O.
1 poster
D.I.S.C.O.

Synopsis

The operation, which has been carried out in secret by the D.I.S.C.O. intelligence agency for a long time, fails because of Agent Ertan. Ertan, who was suspended from the organization, goes on vacation with his wife Seda. Here, the path crosses with Bandırma Hair Dryer First Zafer and his wife Aynur. Zafer, who learned about Ertan's profession, has only one condition to be silent. To finish Ertan's unfinished operation together. Because the organization that the organization is after is in the same hotel and the fate of the operation is in the hands of Ertan. Ertan, who has never been a field agent in his life, embarks on the operation by having to include Zafer. The unexpected support of Seda and Aynur will change everything.
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $3,661,689
Production BG Film, MGX Film
Also known as
D.I.S.C.O.
Director
Ömer Faruk Sorak
Cast
Giray Altinok
Kerem Özdogan
Özge Özacar
Yildiz Çagri Atiksoy
Cosimo Fusco
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
