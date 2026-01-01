The operation, which has been carried out in secret by the D.I.S.C.O. intelligence agency for a long time, fails because of Agent Ertan. Ertan, who was suspended from the organization, goes on vacation with his wife Seda. Here, the path crosses with Bandırma Hair Dryer First Zafer and his wife Aynur. Zafer, who learned about Ertan's profession, has only one condition to be silent. To finish Ertan's unfinished operation together. Because the organization that the organization is after is in the same hotel and the fate of the operation is in the hands of Ertan. Ertan, who has never been a field agent in his life, embarks on the operation by having to include Zafer. The unexpected support of Seda and Aynur will change everything.

