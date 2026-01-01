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About
Filmography
Sukru Ozyildiz
Sukru Ozyildiz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sukru Ozyildiz
Sukru Ozyildiz
Sukru Ozyildiz
Date of Birth
18 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Şeref Meselesi
(2014)
7.2
Zeytin Ağacı
(2022)
7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
(2025)
Filmography
6.9
D.I.S.C.O.
D.I.S.C.O.
Comedy
2026, Turkey
7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action
2025, Turkey
1.6
Esas Oğlan
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2024, Turkey
5.4
Zamanın Kapıları
Drama
2024, Turkey
5.5
Karadut
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.8
Ruhun Duymaz
Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.1
Love Tactics 2
Ask Taktikleri 2
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
7.2
Zeytin Ağacı
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
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