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Sukru Ozyildiz
Sukru Ozyildiz Sukru Ozyildiz
Kinoafisha Persons Sukru Ozyildiz

Sukru Ozyildiz

Sukru Ozyildiz

Date of Birth
18 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Şeref Meselesi 7.2
Şeref Meselesi (2014)
Zeytin Ağacı 7.2
Zeytin Ağacı (2022)
Kuruluş: Orhan 7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan (2025)

Filmography

D.I.S.C.O. 6.9
D.I.S.C.O. D.I.S.C.O.
Comedy 2026, Turkey
Kuruluş: Orhan 7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action 2025, Turkey
Esas Oğlan 1.6
Esas Oğlan
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Zamanın Kapıları 5.4
Zamanın Kapıları
Drama 2024, Turkey
Karadut 5.5
Karadut
Drama 2024, Turkey
Ruhun Duymaz 6.8
Ruhun Duymaz
Romantic 2023, Turkey
Love Tactics 2 5.1
Love Tactics 2 Ask Taktikleri 2
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
Zeytin Ağacı 7.2
Zeytin Ağacı
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
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