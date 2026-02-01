Menu
The Bluff
The Bluff
The Bluff
Action
Adventure
Drama
Synopsis
In the late 19th century Caribbean, a former female pirate must protect her family when her past catches up to her.
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
25 February 2026
World premiere
25 February 2026
Production
AGBO, Big Indie Pictures, Cinestar Pictures
Also known as
The Bluff, O Refúgio
Director
Frank E. Flowers
Cast
Karl Urban
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Temuera Morrison
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Safia Oakley-Green
Cast and Crew
