Poster of The Bluff
The Bluff

The Bluff

The Bluff
Synopsis

In the late 19th century Caribbean, a former female pirate must protect her family when her past catches up to her.
The Bluff - trailer
The Bluff  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 25 February 2026
World premiere 25 February 2026
Production AGBO, Big Indie Pictures, Cinestar Pictures
Also known as
The Bluff, O Refúgio
Director
Frank E. Flowers
Cast
Karl Urban
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Temuera Morrison
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Safia Oakley-Green
The Bluff - trailer
The Bluff Trailer
