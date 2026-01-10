Menu
Parasakthi

Parasakthi
Synopsis

1965 Tamil Nadu, India: Chezhiyan becomes entangled in an agitation that threatens the very livelihood of the people of the Madras State. His attempts to protect his passionate student brother put him into a life and death struggle with an intelligence agent whose fanaticism is only met by his ruthlessness.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 January 2026
Release date
13 January 2026 Lithuania
10 January 2026 Poland
14 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $767,881
Production Dawn Pictures
Also known as
Parasakthi, Dawn Pictures Production No. 2, GV 100, Le Pouvoir suprême, SK 25
Director
Sudha Kongara
Cast
Sivakarthikeyan
Atharvaa Murali
Sreeleela
Basil Joseph
Rana Daggubati
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

9 January 2026, 18:59
Hello we need parasakthi in russia Cheboksary we are here 40 students want to watch parasakthi in tamil language
