Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dancing at Lughnasa
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dancing at Lughnasa

Dancing at Lughnasa

Dancing at Lughnasa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Five unmarried sisters make the most of their simple existence in rural Ireland in the 1930s.
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1998
Worldwide Gross $2,287,818
Production Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, Capitol Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Dancing at Lughnasa, Bailando entre sueños, A Dança das Paixões, Augustidansen, Ballando a Lughnasa, Dançando em Lughnasa, Dans under höstmånen, Dans under høstmånen, Dansând la Lughnasa, Danser à Lughnasa, El baile de agosto, El ball d'agost, Elonkorjuujuhla, Les moissons d'Irlande, Lõikuspeo tantsud, O Baile de Agosto, Pogánytánc, Rokdim B'Lughnasa, Sensommerdansen, Strange Darling, Taniec ulotnych marzeń, Tanz in die Freiheit, Χορεύοντας στη Λουνάσα, Магията на танца, Танцы во время Луназы, 异教徒之恋
Director
Pat O'Connor
Cast
Gerard McSorley
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Catherine McCormack
Catherine McCormack
Kathy Burke
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more