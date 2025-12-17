Marek is a failed basketball coach whose disabled son dreams of participating in the Paralympics in Rio. Unable to field a team of disabled athletes, Marek resorts to fraud and, under the influence of a slightly crazy neighbor, hires able-bodied basketball players to fake their disabilities. Together with his unsuspecting wife, he and his "dream team" set off for Rio, and it is only under the hot Brazilian sun that Marek realizes how karma is catching up with him and that even the best sporting performance may not be enough to escape it. The film Dream Team is not only full of crazy comic situations, but also tells the story of personal honor and the power of parental love.