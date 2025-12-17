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Poster of Dream Team
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Dream Team
6.7

Dream Team

, 2026
Dream Team
Czechia, Slovakia / Comedy, Sport
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Not going 0
Poster of Dream Team
6.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Marek is a failed basketball coach whose disabled son dreams of participating in the Paralympics in Rio. Unable to field a team of disabled athletes, Marek resorts to fraud and, under the influence of a slightly crazy neighbor, hires able-bodied basketball players to fake their disabilities. Together with his unsuspecting wife, he and his "dream team" set off for Rio, and it is only under the hot Brazilian sun that Marek realizes how karma is catching up with him and that even the best sporting performance may not be enough to escape it. The film Dream Team is not only full of crazy comic situations, but also tells the story of personal honor and the power of parental love.

Cast

Bekim Aziri
Kököty
Robin Ferro
Vilém
Martin Hofmann
Marek Popel
Miroslav Krobot
Radek Jouza
Radek Lajfr
Jakub Popel
Jakub Louda
Oldřich Navrátil
Ondrej Plachetka
Martin Polisenský
Simon Popel
Petra Polnisová
Jana Popelová
Jakub Prachař
Daniel
Jan Rogos
Director Jonas Karasek
Writer Petr Kolecko, Jakub Prachař
Composer Jirí Burian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 December 2025
Release date
1 January 2026 Czechia
1 January 2026 Slovakia
Production Angry Tiger, Profesor Turbo
Also known as
Dream Team

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 20 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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