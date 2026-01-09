A wealthy, hard-working farmer has an only son. Immersed in the bohemian lifestyle of the capital, he lives a carefree life—painting pictures when he feels like it, partying when he feels like it, with girls falling into his bed one after another. It's hard to even remember their names. When life is so fun, who would dream of taking over their father's land and driving a tractor? But one day, life is turned upside down. With his head bowed, the prodigal son returns to his father. On the farm, he finds not only his father, but also a young, beautiful woman, clearly his father's sweetheart. His father's anniversary is approaching. The son and his father's beloved are asked to organize a celebration according to all Lithuanian traditions. The party begins! Let's go celebrate!

