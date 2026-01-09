Menu
Russian
The Millionaire’s Anniversary

Milijonieriaus Jubiliejus 18+
Synopsis

A wealthy, hard-working farmer has an only son. Immersed in the bohemian lifestyle of the capital, he lives a carefree life—painting pictures when he feels like it, partying when he feels like it, with girls falling into his bed one after another. It's hard to even remember their names. When life is so fun, who would dream of taking over their father's land and driving a tractor? But one day, life is turned upside down. With his head bowed, the prodigal son returns to his father. On the farm, he finds not only his father, but also a young, beautiful woman, clearly his father's sweetheart. His father's anniversary is approaching. The son and his father's beloved are asked to organize a celebration according to all Lithuanian traditions. The party begins! Let's go celebrate!
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 January 2026
Release date
9 January 2026 Lithuania N7
Budget €100
Worldwide Gross $858,712
Production Vabalo Filmai
Also known as
Milijonieriaus Jubiliejus
Director
Tadas Vidmantas
Cast
Tekle Baroti
Arvydas Dapsys
Giedrius Savickas
Donatas Simukauskas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
