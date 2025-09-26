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Hazel
6.8
Hazel
, 2025
Hazel's Heart
USA / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
In March 1920, three children become lost in a white-out blizzard. For the next 25 hours, they must fight to survive while their father leads a desperate hunt to find them before it is too late.
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Cast
Madelyn Dundon
Hazel
Stelio Savante
William
Todd Terry
Reverend Madsen
Xavier Bielinski
Emmet
Genevieve Bielinski
Myrdith
Timothy E. Goodwin
Orin Cook
Franni Rae Cash Cain
Miss Francis
Laurie Fortier
Blanche
Lydia Pearl Pentz
Alice
David Michael Reardon
Rufus
Director
Daniel Bielinski
Writer
Daniel Bielinski
Composer
Will van de Crommert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
23 December 2025
World premiere
26 September 2025
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Canticle Productions, D&N Cinematics, Samaco Films
Also known as
Hazel's Heart, Hazel
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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