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Poster of Hazel
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Hazel
6.8

Hazel

, 2025
Hazel's Heart
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Hazel
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In March 1920, three children become lost in a white-out blizzard. For the next 25 hours, they must fight to survive while their father leads a desperate hunt to find them before it is too late.

Cast

Madelyn Dundon
Madelyn Dundon
Hazel
Stelio Savante
Stelio Savante
William
Todd Terry
Reverend Madsen
Xavier Bielinski
Emmet
Genevieve Bielinski
Myrdith
Timothy E. Goodwin
Orin Cook
Franni Rae Cash Cain
Miss Francis
Laurie Fortier
Blanche
Lydia Pearl Pentz
Alice
David Michael Reardon
Rufus
Director Daniel Bielinski
Writer Daniel Bielinski
Composer Will van de Crommert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 December 2025
World premiere 26 September 2025
Budget $1,000,000
Production Canticle Productions, D&N Cinematics, Samaco Films
Also known as
Hazel's Heart, Hazel

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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