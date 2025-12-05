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Poster of Mo Papa
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Mo Papa
5.8

Mo Papa

, 2025
Mo Papa
Estonia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mo Papa
5.8

Cast

Paul Abiline
Riko
Rednar Annus
Helmar Lumi
Ester Kuntu
Stina
Jarmo Reha
Eugen Lumi
Martin Klimenko
Vangivalvur
Kristjan Lepik
Mati
Karl Birnbaum
Mati
Peeter Kangro
Pets
Tanel Kadalipp
Pets
Dmitri Tserepanov
Dima
Director Eeva Mägi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget €80,000
Production Kinosaurus Film
Also known as
Mo Papa

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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