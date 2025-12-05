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5.8
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Mo Papa
5.8
Mo Papa
, 2025
Mo Papa
Estonia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Paul Abiline
Riko
Rednar Annus
Helmar Lumi
Ester Kuntu
Stina
Jarmo Reha
Eugen Lumi
Martin Klimenko
Vangivalvur
Kristjan Lepik
Mati
Karl Birnbaum
Mati
Peeter Kangro
Pets
Tanel Kadalipp
Pets
Dmitri Tserepanov
Dima
Director
Eeva Mägi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
€80,000
Production
Kinosaurus Film
Also known as
Mo Papa
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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