A bullet can kill a man, but nothing can kill an idea.

Brother A bullet can kill a man, but nothing can kill an idea.

The music for the film “The Algerian” was composed by James Bartlett.

The budget of the film “The Algerian” is $1,300,000.

The film “The Algerian” was directed by Giovanni Zelko.

The runtime of the film “The Algerian” is 1 hour 39 minutes.

The film “The Algerian” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.5/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “The Algerian” was on 9 July 2014.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.