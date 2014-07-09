5.6The Algerian
The Algerian, 2014
Algeria, USA / Action, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
The Algerian is an international political thriller about the colliding worlds of the Middle East and America. It follows Ali (Ben Youcef) across the world from Algeria to New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles as it reveals he is a sleeper cell part of an international plot.
Cast
Josh Pence
Patrick
Seymour Cassel
Sharon Ferguson
Sister
Said Faraj
Father
Alicia Mitchell
Kelly
Zuhair Haddad
Mohammed
Steve Marvel
Douglas
Director Giovanni Zelko
Writer Ben Youcef, Giovanni Zelko
Composer James Bartlett
Film details
Country Algeria / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 9 July 2014
Release date
|7 August 2015
|USA
Budget $1,300,000
Production The Algerian, Rocket Fuel Entertainment
Also known as
The Algerian, L'algerino
Updated 28 November 2025
Frequently asked questions about the film “The Algerian”
When is the premiere of the film “The Algerian”?
The world premiere of the film “The Algerian” was on 9 July 2014.
What is the rating of the film “The Algerian”?
The film “The Algerian” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.5/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Algerian”?
The runtime of the film “The Algerian” is 1 hour 39 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Algerian”?
The film “The Algerian” was directed by Giovanni Zelko.
What is the budget of the film “The Algerian”?
The budget of the film “The Algerian” is $1,300,000.
Who composed the music for the film “The Algerian”?
The music for the film “The Algerian” was composed by James Bartlett.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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