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Poster of The Algerian
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Algerian
5.6

The Algerian

, 2014
The Algerian
Algeria, USA / Action, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Algerian
5.6

Synopsis

The Algerian is an international political thriller about the colliding worlds of the Middle East and America. It follows Ali (Ben Youcef) across the world from Algeria to New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles as it reveals he is a sleeper cell part of an international plot.

Cast

Candice Coke
Candice Coke
Lana
Harry J. Lennix
Harry J. Lennix
Suleyman
Tara Holt
Sara
Josh Pence
Patrick
Seymour Cassel
Ben Youcef
Ben Youcef
Ali
Sharon Ferguson
Sister
Said Faraj
Father
Alicia Mitchell
Kelly
Zuhair Haddad
Mohammed
Steve Marvel
Douglas
Director Giovanni Zelko
Writer Ben Youcef, Giovanni Zelko
Composer James Bartlett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Algeria / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 9 July 2014
Release date
7 August 2015 USA
Budget $1,300,000
Production The Algerian, Rocket Fuel Entertainment
Also known as
The Algerian, L'algerino

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Algerian”

When is the premiere of the film “The Algerian”?

The world premiere of the film “The Algerian” was on 9 July 2014.

What is the rating of the film “The Algerian”?

The film “The Algerian” is rated 5.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.5/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Algerian”?

The runtime of the film “The Algerian” is 1 hour 39 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Algerian”?

The film “The Algerian” was directed by Giovanni Zelko.

What is the budget of the film “The Algerian”?

The budget of the film “The Algerian” is $1,300,000.

Who composed the music for the film “The Algerian”?

The music for the film “The Algerian” was composed by James Bartlett.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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