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6.7
Kinoafisha Films Fantasy Life
6.7

Fantasy Life

, 2025
Fantasy Life
USA / Comedy / 18+
6.7

Synopsis

After losing his job as a paralegal, Sam Stein suffers a panic attack and stumbles into a job babysitting his psychiatrist's three granddaughters. The girls' mother, Dianne, is an actor whose once-promising career has stalled; she's in a difficult marriage to David, a rock bassist. When David goes abroad on tour, Dianne and Sam discover an easy rapport as well as a shared history of mental illness. Sam joins Dianne's family to babysit for the summer on Martha's Vineyard, and he ends up in a house with the woman he pines for, her husband, the three kids, and all four grandparents, including his psychiatrist.

Cast

Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Dianne
Matthew Shear
Matthew Shear
Sam
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
David
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Lenny
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Fred
Andrea Martin
Helen
Jessica Harper
Jessica Harper
Toby
Holland Taylor
Holland Taylor
Dr. Greene
Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet
Jenny
Alana Raquel Bowers
Julie Clare
Robert Emmet Lunney
Director Matthew Shear
Writer Matthew Shear
Composer Christopher Bear
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $619,760
Production Prospect, Made By Limbo, Charlie's Production Company
Also known as
Fantasy Life, Kha'yim Fantasti'yim, Vida de Fantasia, Жизнь как сказка

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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