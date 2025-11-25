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Poster of Soul Copyright
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Soul Copyright
4.4

Soul Copyright

, 2017
Soul Copyright
Belgium / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Soul Copyright
4.4

Synopsis

Colin Zsigmond is a middle-aged novelist suddenly turned wealthy and famous after decades of hardship and poverty. One evening during a literary lecture, the recently divorced man meets Phoebe Lee, an exotic woman with whom he starts a steamy romance. At first, it seems he has found himself the perfect muse. Phoebe is young, ravishing, madly in love, and an English major student to top it off. But slowly her mysterious behavior starts to trouble him. Something isn’t quite right, as she appears to be leading a secret life. When Colin starts to investigate, it turns out his past is coming back to haunt and terrorize him in a rather unexpected way.

Cast

Ignace Paepe
Publisher
Sue Ann Yeoh
Phoebe
Rufus Six
Justin
Tish Leenknecht
Angry woman
Gunther Vanhuyse
Colin
Dirk Mareel
Bookshop owner
Alicia Lo Voi
Eleanor
Thierry Wybauw
Literary Agent
Martin van Maris
Film Producer
Cynthia Poortvliet
Natasha
Director Frank Messely, Johan Vandewoestijne
Writer Frank Messely
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2017
Production DV Release BVBA
Also known as
Soul Copyright, Авторское право на душу

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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