A mother, who loves watching K-dramas, decides to stop her chemo treatment after losing hope of getting better. Her only dream before dying is to meet her ultimate K-drama idol, who is visiting Manila for a series of events. Her four children agree to work together with the condition that once their mother meets their idol, she will undergo therapy before her time runs out.
Cast
Piolo Pascual
Tupe Lopez-Facundo
Joshua Garcia
Leonardo Lopez-Facundo
Juan Karlos Labajo
Geri Ann Lopez-Facundo
Jeffrey Tam
Renan Estuello
Marnie Lapus
Maricel Soriano
Baby Lopez-Facundo
Belle Mariano
Brad Lopez-Facundo
Kaila Estrada
Maxine Carlos
Kaori Oinuma
Jen
Matet De Leon
Jona
Madeleine Nicolas
Tere
DirectorCathy Garcia-Molina
WriterCathy Garcia-Molina, Jonathan Albano, Patrick Valencia