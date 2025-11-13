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Poster of Meet, Greet & Bye
6.9
Meet, Greet & Bye - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Meet, Greet & Bye
6.9

Meet, Greet & Bye

, 2025
Meet, Greet & Bye
Philippines / Drama, Family / 18+
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Poster of Meet, Greet & Bye
6.9
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Meet, Greet & Bye - Trailer
Meet, Greet & Bye  Trailer

Synopsis

A mother, who loves watching K-dramas, decides to stop her chemo treatment after losing hope of getting better. Her only dream before dying is to meet her ultimate K-drama idol, who is visiting Manila for a series of events. Her four children agree to work together with the condition that once their mother meets their idol, she will undergo therapy before her time runs out.

Cast

Piolo Pascual
Tupe Lopez-Facundo
Joshua Garcia
Leonardo Lopez-Facundo
Juan Karlos Labajo
Geri Ann Lopez-Facundo
Jeffrey Tam
Renan Estuello
Marnie Lapus
Maricel Soriano
Baby Lopez-Facundo
Belle Mariano
Brad Lopez-Facundo
Kaila Estrada
Maxine Carlos
Kaori Oinuma
Jen
Matet De Leon
Jona
Madeleine Nicolas
Tere
Director Cathy Garcia-Molina
Writer Cathy Garcia-Molina, Jonathan Albano, Patrick Valencia
Composer Cesar Francis Concio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,731,448
Production ABS-CBN Studios
Also known as
Meet, Greet & Bye, Encontros e Despedidas

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 10 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Meet, Greet & Bye - Trailer
Meet, Greet & Bye Trailer
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