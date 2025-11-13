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Poster of Jai
8.2
Jai - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jai
8.2

Jai

, 2025
Jai
India / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Jai
8.2
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Jai - Trailer
Jai  Trailer

Synopsis

It's a tale of Simhabetu village, where Satya, a local boy is politically influenced by the ruling party MLA and works for him. but, Satya ignores the unsolved conflict of the Simhabetu village, until it affects him personally.

Cast

Aravind Bolar
Devadas Kapikad
Umesh Mijar
Naveen D. Padil
Adhvithi Shetty
Sunil Shetty
Sundeep Malani
Raj Deepak Shetty
Roopesh Shetty
Bhojaraja Vamanjoor
Bhojraj Vamanjoor
Director Roopesh Shetty
Writer Roopesh Shetty, Venu Hasrali
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $10,251
Production Mugrody Productions, R S Cinemas & Shoolin Films, Shoolin Films
Also known as
Jai, ಜೈ

Film rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 November 2025

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