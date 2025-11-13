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8.2
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Jai
8.2
Jai
, 2025
Jai
India / Drama / 18+
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8.2
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Jai
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Synopsis
It's a tale of Simhabetu village, where Satya, a local boy is politically influenced by the ruling party MLA and works for him. but, Satya ignores the unsolved conflict of the Simhabetu village, until it affects him personally.
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Cast
Aravind Bolar
Devadas Kapikad
Umesh Mijar
Naveen D. Padil
Adhvithi Shetty
Sunil Shetty
Sundeep Malani
Raj Deepak Shetty
Roopesh Shetty
Bhojaraja Vamanjoor
Bhojraj Vamanjoor
Director
Roopesh Shetty
Writer
Roopesh Shetty
,
Venu Hasrali
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$10,251
Production
Mugrody Productions, R S Cinemas & Shoolin Films, Shoolin Films
Also known as
Jai, ಜೈ
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Film rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 12 November 2025
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