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Poster of A Reason for the Season
7.3
Kinoafisha Films A Reason for the Season
7.3

A Reason for the Season

, 2024
A Reason for the Season
USA, Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Reason for the Season
7.3

Synopsis

In order to earn her trust fund, Evie is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle, a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempts to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can't resist falling for each other's charms as they ramp up their gift giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?

Cast

Taylor Cole
Evie Lane
Kevin McGarry
Kyle Newman
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Elizabeth Lane
Eric Keenleyside
Jack Marshall
Rachel Hayward
Claire Bedford
Peter James Bryant
Roy Garland
Nevin Burkholder
Frances Flanagan
Dr. Kate Austen
Dolores Drake
Evelyn King
Mas Morimoto
Paul
Taylor Reid
Young Elizabeth Lane
Director Jason Burke
Writer Brook Durham
Composer Chris Ainscough
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 November 2025
World premiere 14 November 2024
Production Studio BRB, 1111 Film Group, MarVista Entertainment
Also known as
A Reason for the Season, El verdadero sentido de la Navidad, Il Natale dei desideri, La Mission secrète de la mère Noël

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 5 November 2025

Quotes

Jack Marshall How about you? How are you feeling about having a thirty-five year old daughter?
Elizabeth Lane Well, it feels basically impossible given that I'm only thirty nine myself.
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