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7.0
Kinoafisha
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We Met in December
7.0
We Met in December
, 2025
We Met in December
USA / Romantic / 18+
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7.0
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Synopsis
Two strangers meet on a layover and fall for one another — but forget to exchange numbers. The next day, they fly to Chicago separately, just miss each other, and “embark on separate quests to find one another."
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Cast
Niall Matter
Dave
Autumn Reeser
Annie
Lara Amersey
Olivia
Brenda Ngo
Zoe Fraser
Kyana Teresa
Kate
Nora Sheehan
Gail
Tara Yelland
Violet
Valentina Capetola
Cora
Adam Fawns
Jeff
Michael Barbuto
DJ Wolf
Isabelle Boulton
Beth
Director
Jonathan Wright
Writer
Nina Weinman
Composer
Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
27 November 2025
World premiere
27 November 2025
Production
Hallmark Media, Muse Entertainment Enterprises
Also known as
We Met in December, Un rendez-vous parfait pour Noël, Мы встретились в декабре
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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