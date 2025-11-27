Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of We Met in December
7.0
Kinoafisha Films We Met in December
7.0

We Met in December

, 2025
We Met in December
USA / Romantic / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of We Met in December
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two strangers meet on a layover and fall for one another — but forget to exchange numbers. The next day, they fly to Chicago separately, just miss each other, and “embark on separate quests to find one another."

Cast

Niall Matter
Dave
Autumn Reeser
Autumn Reeser
Annie
Lara Amersey
Olivia
Brenda Ngo
Zoe Fraser
Kyana Teresa
Kate
Nora Sheehan
Gail
Tara Yelland
Violet
Valentina Capetola
Cora
Adam Fawns
Jeff
Michael Barbuto
DJ Wolf
Isabelle Boulton
Beth
Director Jonathan Wright
Writer Nina Weinman
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 27 November 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Production Hallmark Media, Muse Entertainment Enterprises
Also known as
We Met in December, Un rendez-vous parfait pour Noël, Мы встретились в декабре

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more