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8.4
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Amaram
8.4
Amaram
, 1991
Amaram
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Achootty, an uneducated fisherman, wants his daughter Radha to be educated and also want her to become a doctor. His dreams get shattered when Radha falls in love with her childhood friend.
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Cast
Mammootty
Achootty(Achuthan Kutty)
Maathu
Radha
Chitra
Chandrika
Murali
Kochuraman
Ashokan
Raghavan
K.P.A.C. Lalitha
Bhargavi
Kuthiravattam Pappu
Raman Kutty
Balan K. Nair
Pillaichan
Sainuddin
Damodaran
Bharathan
Director
Director
Bharathan
Writer
A.K. Lohithadas
Composer
Johnson
,
Raveendran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
5,800,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$244
Production
MAK Productions
Also known as
Amaram, Immortal
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
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