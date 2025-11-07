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Poster of Amaram
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Amaram
8.4

Amaram

, 1991
Amaram
India / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Amaram
8.4
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Synopsis

Achootty, an uneducated fisherman, wants his daughter Radha to be educated and also want her to become a doctor. His dreams get shattered when Radha falls in love with her childhood friend.

Cast

Mammootty
Achootty(Achuthan Kutty)
Maathu
Radha
Chitra
Chandrika
Murali
Kochuraman
Ashokan
Raghavan
K.P.A.C. Lalitha
Bhargavi
Kuthiravattam Pappu
Raman Kutty
Balan K. Nair
Pillaichan
Sainuddin
Damodaran
Bharathan
Director
Director Bharathan
Writer A.K. Lohithadas
Composer Johnson, Raveendran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget 5,800,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $244
Production MAK Productions
Also known as
Amaram, Immortal

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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