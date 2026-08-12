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King Snake
King Snake
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
A couple inherits an Arkansas farm where they face real-world problems and supernatural forces, battling physical and metaphysical demons while confronting the property's dark legacy.
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Cast
Michael Shannon
Drew Starkey
Margaret Qualley
Paul Sparks
Justin Harris
Young man
Cassie Lindeberg
Customer
Don Stalls
Family Member of Bride
Jennifer Pierce Mathus
Self - Doctor Coleman
Cary Tobey
Restaurant Patron
Lexton Young
Restaurant Goer
Nicholas Hargous
Makayla Osment
Drunk girl at the bar
Director
Jeff Nichols
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
FilmNation Entertainment, Range Media Partners, Tri-State Pictures
Also known as
King Snake
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 12 August 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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