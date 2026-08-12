Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films King Snake

King Snake

USA / Horror / 18+

Synopsis

A couple inherits an Arkansas farm where they face real-world problems and supernatural forces, battling physical and metaphysical demons while confronting the property's dark legacy.

Cast

Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Drew Starkey
Drew Starkey
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks
Justin Harris
Young man
Cassie Lindeberg
Customer
Don Stalls
Family Member of Bride
Jennifer Pierce Mathus
Self - Doctor Coleman
Cary Tobey
Restaurant Patron
Lexton Young
Restaurant Goer
Nicholas Hargous
Makayla Osment
Drunk girl at the bar
Director Jeff Nichols
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production FilmNation Entertainment, Range Media Partners, Tri-State Pictures
Also known as
King Snake

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more