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Kinoafisha Films Tyrant

Tyrant

USA / 18+

Synopsis

Follows a story set in NYC's high-end culinary world with shades of Wall Street and Whiplash.

Cast

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Julia Garner
Julia Garner
Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Hudson Williams
Omar Apollo
Nara Smith
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
Joe Scarpellino
Winston
Cameron Somers
Self - Samson
Holly Webb
Art Department Assistant
Tom Johnson
Tom Johnson
Pedestrian
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu
Writer David Weil, Cody Behan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Secret Menu, The Picture Company
Also known as
Tyrant

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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