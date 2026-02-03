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Tyrant
Tyrant
USA / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Follows a story set in NYC's high-end culinary world with shades of Wall Street and Whiplash.
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Cast
Charlize Theron
Julia Garner
Demi Moore
Hudson Williams
Omar Apollo
Nara Smith
Michael Chiklis
Joe Scarpellino
Winston
Cameron Somers
Self - Samson
Holly Webb
Art Department Assistant
Tom Johnson
Pedestrian
Paapa Essiedu
Writer
David Weil
,
Cody Behan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Secret Menu, The Picture Company
Also known as
Tyrant
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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