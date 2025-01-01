Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
5.4
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Going
1
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Jester 2
The Jester 2
The Jester 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
When teen magician Max crosses paths with the sinister Jester on Halloween night, she must outsmart a supernatural killer whose magic is all too real and whose tricks always end up in blood.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
Russia
Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross
$141,722
Production
Epic Pictures, Traverse Terror
Also known as
The Jester 2, Jester 2, The Jester 2 - Trick or Treat, Джестер 2
Director
Colin Krawchuk
Cast
Michael Sheffield
Kaitlyn Trentham
Khaydn Adams
Ezekiel Akindele
Christian Alberts
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree