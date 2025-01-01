Menu
Synopsis

When teen magician Max crosses paths with the sinister Jester on Halloween night, she must outsmart a supernatural killer whose magic is all too real and whose tricks always end up in blood.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 Russia Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross $141,722
Production Epic Pictures, Traverse Terror
Also known as
The Jester 2, Jester 2, The Jester 2 - Trick or Treat, Джестер 2
Director
Colin Krawchuk
Cast
Michael Sheffield
Kaitlyn Trentham
Khaydn Adams
Ezekiel Akindele
Christian Alberts
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
