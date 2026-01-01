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Michael Sheffield
Michael Sheffield
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sheffield
Michael Sheffield
Michael Sheffield
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.7
The Jester 2
(2025)
5.4
The Jester
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Year
All
2025
2023
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Writer
1
5.7
The Jester 2
The Jester 2
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Jester
The Jester
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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