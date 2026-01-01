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8.4
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Bring Them Home
8.4
Bring Them Home
, 2024
Buffalo Stone
Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.4
Synopsis
Bring Them Home/Aiskótáhkapiyaaya chronicles a decades-long initiative by members of the Blackfoot Confederacy to bring wild buffalo (Blackfeet: iinnii) back to the Blackfeet Reservation.
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Cast
Lily Gladstone
Ervin Carlson
Paulette Fox
George Kipp
Theda Newbreast
Leroy Little Bear
Director
Daniel Glick
,
Ivan MacDonald
,
Ivy MacDonald
Writer
Daniel Glick
,
Ivan MacDonald
Composer
Roger Suen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Alex McIntosh & Jorge Becerril, Amy and Steve Carpenter, Brad Feld & Amy Batchelor
Also known as
Buffalo Stone, Aiskótáhkapiyaaya, Bring Them Home
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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