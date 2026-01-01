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Poster of Bring Them Home
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Bring Them Home
8.4

Bring Them Home

, 2024
Buffalo Stone
Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bring Them Home
8.4

Synopsis

Bring Them Home/Aiskótáhkapiyaaya chronicles a decades-long initiative by members of the Blackfoot Confederacy to bring wild buffalo (Blackfeet: iinnii) back to the Blackfeet Reservation.

Cast

Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone
Ervin Carlson
Paulette Fox
George Kipp
Theda Newbreast
Leroy Little Bear
Director Daniel Glick, Ivan MacDonald, Ivy MacDonald
Writer Daniel Glick, Ivan MacDonald
Composer Roger Suen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Alex McIntosh & Jorge Becerril, Amy and Steve Carpenter, Brad Feld & Amy Batchelor
Also known as
Buffalo Stone, Aiskótáhkapiyaaya, Bring Them Home

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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