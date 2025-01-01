Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Kevlar Soul

Kevlar Soul

Kevlarsjäl
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Brothers Alex and Robin live in miserable conditions with their violent and severely alcoholic father (Torkel Petersson). In an effort to make life bearable, Alex tries to keep his father in a good mood while taking on a parental role for his younger brother, who is aggressive and unruly. When Alex falls for Ines and travels with her to Berlin, the brothers begin to drift apart, and disaster soon becomes inevitable. A finely drawn portrait of brotherhood where an older sibling is forced to step into the shoes of absent parents far too soon, in a genre that echoes the cinematic worlds of Andrea Arnold and the Dardenne brothers.
Country Sweden / Norway / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Zentropa International Sweden, Bufo, Storm Films
Also known as
Kevlarsjäl, Kevlar Soul, Alma de Fibra
Director
Maria Eriksson-Hecht
Cast
Torkel Petersson
Maria Sundbom
Hans Olav Brenner
Hans Olav Brenner
Josef Kersh
Juan Rodríguez
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more