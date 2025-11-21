Menu
Poster of The Altar Boys
1 poster
The Altar Boys

Ministranci
Synopsis

A group of teenage altar boys, frustrated by the indifferent attitude of adults and the Church towards social injustices, decides to implement their own unconventional plan for moral renewal of their neighbourhood. Armed with youthful rebellion and their personal interpretation of the Bible, they set up a wiretap… in the confessional.
Country Poland
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 Poland
Production Aurum Film, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy
Also known as
Ministranci
Director
Piotr Domalewski
Piotr Domalewski
Cast
Tobiasz Wajda
Bruno Blach-Baar
Mikolaj Juszczyk
Filip Juszczyk
Daria Kalinchuk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
