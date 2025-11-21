A group of teenage altar boys, frustrated by the indifferent attitude of adults and the Church towards social injustices, decides to implement their own unconventional plan for moral renewal of their neighbourhood. Armed with youthful rebellion and their personal interpretation of the Bible, they set up a wiretap… in the confessional.
CountryPoland
Production year2025
World premiere21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025
Poland
ProductionAurum Film, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy