'One Man and His Shoes' tells the story of the phenomenon of Air Jordan sneakers showing their social, cultural and racial significance and how ground-breaking marketing strategies created a multi-billion-dollar business.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2020
Worldwide Gross$10,977
ProductionBreak Em Films
Also known as
One Man and His Shoes, Air Jordan: En mand og hans ikoniske sneakers, Jordan, un hombre y sus zapatillas, Pewien człowiek i jego buty, Sko å dø for, Майкл и его джорданы