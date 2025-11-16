Menu
One Man and His Shoes

One Man and His Shoes 18+
'One Man and His Shoes' tells the story of the phenomenon of Air Jordan sneakers showing their social, cultural and racial significance and how ground-breaking marketing strategies created a multi-billion-dollar business.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2020
Worldwide Gross $10,977
Production Break Em Films
Also known as
One Man and His Shoes, Air Jordan: En mand og hans ikoniske sneakers, Jordan, un hombre y sus zapatillas, Pewien człowiek i jego buty, Sko å dø for, Майкл и его джорданы
Director
Yemi Bamiro
6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
GES-2 Kino
16:00 from 550 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm
19:00 from 750 ₽
GES-2 Kino Moskva, Bolotnaya nab., 15
2D, SUB
16:00 from 550 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D, SUB
19:00 from 750 ₽
