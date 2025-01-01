Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films The Girlfriends

The Girlfriends

Le amiche 18+
Synopsis

Clelia, a self-made woman coming from humble means, travels back to Turin, her hometown, to scout locations for the successful Roman atelier she works for. At the hotel, she encounters some upper middle-class women and she finds herself drawn into their friendships.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1955
Worldwide Gross $68,167
Production Titanus, Trionfalcine
Also known as
Le amiche, The Girlfriends, Femmes entre elles, Las amigas, As Amigas, Подруги, A barátnők, Die Feundinnen, Die Freundinnen, Draudzenes, Kadın dostlar, Oi files, Oi tessares eromenes, Pikku ystävättäriä, Prietenele, Przyjaciółki, Små väninnor, Väninnorna, Veninderne, Venninnene, 女ともだち（1956）, 女朋友
Director
Michelangelo Antonioni
Cast
Eleonora Rossi Drago
Gabriele Ferzetti
Franco Fabrizi
Valentina Cortese
Yvonne Furneaux
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
