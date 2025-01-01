Clelia, a self-made woman coming from humble means, travels back to Turin, her hometown, to scout locations for the successful Roman atelier she works for. At the hotel, she encounters some upper middle-class women and she finds herself drawn into their friendships.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year1955
Worldwide Gross$68,167
ProductionTitanus, Trionfalcine
Also known as
Le amiche, The Girlfriends, Femmes entre elles, Las amigas, As Amigas, Подруги, A barátnők, Die Feundinnen, Die Freundinnen, Draudzenes, Kadın dostlar, Oi files, Oi tessares eromenes, Pikku ystävättäriä, Prietenele, Przyjaciółki, Små väninnor, Väninnorna, Veninderne, Venninnene, 女ともだち（1956）, 女朋友