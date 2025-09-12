Menu
Etiologia unei crime
Etiologia unei crime
Etiologia unei crime
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Romania
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 September 2025
Release date
12 September 2025
Romania
Budget
€1,000
Worldwide Gross
$9,437
Production
Paradox Film
Also known as
Etiologia unei crime
Director
Marius Barna
Cast
Bogdan Albulescu
Smaranda Gabudeanu
Olimpia Melinte
Pavel Ulici
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
