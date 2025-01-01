Menu
Poster of Steve
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Steve

Steve

Steve
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Traces a pivotal 24 hours in the life of Steve, a headteacher of a last-chance reform school who struggles to keep his students in line, while also grappling with his spiraling mental health.
Steve - trailer
Steve  trailer
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Big Things Films
Also known as
Steve, Стив, 史蒂夫校长
Director
Tim Mielants
Tim Mielants
Cast
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Roger Allam
Roger Allam
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Douggie McMeekin
Douggie McMeekin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Steve - trailer
Steve Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
