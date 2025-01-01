Menu
Steve
Steve
Steve
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
Traces a pivotal 24 hours in the life of Steve, a headteacher of a last-chance reform school who struggles to keep his students in line, while also grappling with his spiraling mental health.
Steve
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Big Things Films
Also known as
Steve, Стив, 史蒂夫校长
Director
Tim Mielants
Cast
Cillian Murphy
Emily Watson
Roger Allam
Tracey Ullman
Douggie McMeekin
Film rating
7.8
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Steve
