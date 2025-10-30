Menu
The Vile

The Vile
Synopsis

Devoted wife and mother Amani, whose life begins to unravel when her husband returns home with a second wife and an unseen darkness infiltrates her life.
The Vile - trailer
The Vile  trailer
Country UAE / USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, Breakout Films, Spooky Pictures
Also known as
The Vile, Hoba
Director
Majid Al Ansari
Cast
Sarah Taibah
Bdoor Mohammad
Iman Tarik
Jasem Alkharraz
Samira Al Wahaibi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
The Vile - trailer
The Vile Trailer
