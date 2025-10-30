Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Vile
The Vile
The Vile
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Devoted wife and mother Amani, whose life begins to unravel when her husband returns home with a second wife and an unseen darkness infiltrates her life.
Expand
The Vile
trailer
trailer
Country
UAE / USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, Breakout Films, Spooky Pictures
Also known as
The Vile, Hoba
Director
Majid Al Ansari
Cast
Sarah Taibah
Bdoor Mohammad
Iman Tarik
Jasem Alkharraz
Samira Al Wahaibi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Vile
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree