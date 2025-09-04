Menu
7.6
IMDb Rating: 7.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
DJ Ahmet
DJ Ahmet
DJ Ahmet
Drama
Synopsis
15-year-old Ahmet, from a remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia, finds refuge in music while navigating his father’s expectations, a conservative community, and his first experience with love — a girl already promised to someone else.
DJ Ahmet
trailer
trailer
Country
North Macedonia / Czechia / Serbia / Croatia
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$1,703
Production
Cinema Futura, Film House Bas Celik, Backroom Production
Also known as
DJ Ahmet
Director
Georgi M. Unkovski
Cast
Arif Jakup
Agush Agushev
Aksel Mehmet
Dora Akan Zlatanova
Selpin Kerim
Cast and Crew
7.6
IMDb
Stills
