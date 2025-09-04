Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of DJ Ahmet
Poster of DJ Ahmet
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films DJ Ahmet

DJ Ahmet

DJ Ahmet
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

15-year-old Ahmet, from a remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia, finds refuge in music while navigating his father’s expectations, a conservative community, and his first experience with love — a girl already promised to someone else.
DJ Ahmet - trailer
DJ Ahmet  trailer
Country North Macedonia / Czechia / Serbia / Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $1,703
Production Cinema Futura, Film House Bas Celik, Backroom Production
Also known as
DJ Ahmet
Director
Georgi M. Unkovski
Cast
Arif Jakup
Agush Agushev
Aksel Mehmet
Dora Akan Zlatanova
Selpin Kerim
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
DJ Ahmet - trailer
DJ Ahmet Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more