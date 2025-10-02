Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Perewangan
Poster of Perewangan
Рейтинги
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going 1
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films Perewangan

Perewangan

Perewangan
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going 1
Not going 2

Synopsis

A cursed mirror opens up a supernatural bridge to a demonic force that disturbs and terrorises young Maya and her family.
Perewangan - trailer in russian
Perewangan  trailer in russian
Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia World Pictures
Worldwide Gross $337,843
Production MD Pictures, Pichouse Films
Also known as
Perewangan, Hồn Ma Xác Mẹ, Астрал. Зеркала, 血怨
Director
Awi Suryadi
Cast
Davina Karamoy
Ully Triani
Shanty
Septian Dwi Cahyo
Randy Nidji
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Дмитрий Доровской 8 August 2025, 20:20
Не стоит ни единой минуты вашей жизни. Это не Астрал, и никакого отношения к нему не имеет. Большая часть фильма показывает дрожащие вздохи с потными… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 August 2025, 23:20
Жаль, что фильм вас не впечатлил 😞
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Perewangan - trailer in russian
Perewangan Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Perewangan» now playing

Tue 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Perewangan? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more