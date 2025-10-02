Menu
5.4
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Perewangan
Synopsis
A cursed mirror opens up a supernatural bridge to a demonic force that disturbs and terrorises young Maya and her family.
Perewangan
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Russia
World Pictures
Worldwide Gross
$337,843
Production
MD Pictures, Pichouse Films
Also known as
Perewangan, Hồn Ma Xác Mẹ, Астрал. Зеркала, 血怨
Director
Awi Suryadi
Cast
Davina Karamoy
Ully Triani
Shanty
Septian Dwi Cahyo
Randy Nidji
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
30 September
from 620 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
Дмитрий Доровской
8 August 2025, 20:20
Не стоит ни единой минуты вашей жизни. Это не Астрал, и никакого отношения к нему не имеет. Большая часть фильма показывает дрожащие вздохи с потными…
Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 August 2025, 23:20
Жаль, что фильм вас не впечатлил 😞
Film Trailers
Perewangan
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
«Perewangan» now playing
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00
from 620 ₽
